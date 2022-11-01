Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Federal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson raised their price target on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

