Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,700 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

INN opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $923.61 million, a PE ratio of -28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.