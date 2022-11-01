Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in City were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at City

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $156,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,516.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $156,493.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,516.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $885,112. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

City Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

CHCO opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. City Holding has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

