Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Constellium were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Constellium by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

