Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,200 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 402,437 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $49,057,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,951,000 after purchasing an additional 144,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ARGO opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $870.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

