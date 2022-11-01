Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,800 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

