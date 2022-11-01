Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

