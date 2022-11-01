Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,100 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HNI were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 12.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 13.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,246 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HNI by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,012.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HNI opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

