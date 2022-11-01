Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,100 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in St. Joe by 100,333.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

