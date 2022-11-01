Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,700 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,086.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

