Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,500 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

