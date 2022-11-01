Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,400 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Banner were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Banner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Banner by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Banner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Price Performance

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.94. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

