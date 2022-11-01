Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,200 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -214.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

