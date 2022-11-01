Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tennant were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tennant by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tennant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

