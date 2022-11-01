Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,900 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 498,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,416,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 292,313 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

ESRT stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Articles

