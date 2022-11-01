Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.21%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

