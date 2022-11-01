Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ePlus were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 342.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

