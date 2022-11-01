Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,971 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Upstart were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,379,000 after buying an additional 177,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $355.42.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

