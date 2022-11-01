Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Century Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

