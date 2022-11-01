Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $815.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

