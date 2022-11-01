Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROAM opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

