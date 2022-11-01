Head-To-Head Analysis: Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Orion Oyj pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 18.72% 27.56% 17.07% H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.25% 13.65% 4.56%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 4.61 $229.29 million $0.80 25.14 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $23.20 billion 0.70 $1.29 billion $0.12 16.25

This table compares Orion Oyj and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orion Oyj and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 8 5 1 0 1.50

Volatility & Risk

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orion Oyj beats H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories, as well as consumers with pets. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio for the treatment of asthma and COPD; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) to discover and develop new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, ARKET, Afound, Singular Society, Treadler, Creator Studio, and Sellpy brands. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 54 online markets and approximately 4,801 stores in 75 markets, including franchise markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

