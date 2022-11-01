Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

