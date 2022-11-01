Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Trading Up 9.9%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.50 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.52). 3,841,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 779,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.20 ($1.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTWS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 144 ($1.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 224 ($2.71) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.