Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Up 0.3%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 36,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 50,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
