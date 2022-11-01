Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Up 0.3%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 36,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 50,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Heritage Global Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.