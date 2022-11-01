Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $362.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

