Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Holley were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Holley during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Holley by 340.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Holley by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Holley by 73.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $474.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Holley had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

