Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Shares of Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBISGet Rating) rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 24 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Home Bistro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBISGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Home Bistro had a negative return on equity of 411.56% and a negative net margin of 350.33%.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

