Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $186.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.33.

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.88. The company has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

