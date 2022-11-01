Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

