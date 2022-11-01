Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 486.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Shares of HLI stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.