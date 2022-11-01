Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61.

Insider Activity at Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

