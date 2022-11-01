Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $549.00 to $620.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Humana traded as high as $561.11 and last traded at $560.94, with a volume of 15122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $554.83.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.67.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Humana Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.98 and a 200-day moving average of $473.88.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.