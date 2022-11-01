i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 2.9%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 10,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 234,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

i-nexus Global Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £975,876.00 and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04.

About i-nexus Global

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides Strategy Execution management platform, a cloud-based enterprise-ready software, which empowers executives and professionals with a suite of tools for strategic planning, portfolio execution, and performance tracking.

Further Reading

