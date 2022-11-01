IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 334.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in IAA by 65.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:IAA opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.