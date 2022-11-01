Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.