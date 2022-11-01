Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$74.81 and last traded at C$74.77, with a volume of 663916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. CSFB set a C$72.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.63.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a market cap of C$47.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 10.764951 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

