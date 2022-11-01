Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Inari Medical by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,387.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,377,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

