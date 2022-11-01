Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.67. 314,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,105,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Indonesia Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indonesia Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.