Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,105,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 1,883,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 809.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMQCF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from €10.25 ($10.46) to €7.00 ($7.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI alerts:

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

Shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.