Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 705,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 317,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 517,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

