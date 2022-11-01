Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Holdings Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $945.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

