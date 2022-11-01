INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Angela Farrugia Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Angela Farrugia bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,162.40).

INSPECS Group Stock Down 3.2 %

LON SPEC opened at GBX 48 ($0.58) on Tuesday. INSPECS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71. The company has a market cap of £48.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16.

About INSPECS Group

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

