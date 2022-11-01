Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 43.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 209.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Insulet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Insulet by 30.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $258.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.62 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.47.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.07.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

