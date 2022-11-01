Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 667,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Integer Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.