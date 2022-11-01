Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 667,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
ITGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
