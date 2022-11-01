Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

