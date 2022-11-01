Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

