Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.09.

INTC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

