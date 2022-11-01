Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $29.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Intel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.