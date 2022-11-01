International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 166.17 ($2.01).

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 121.56 ($1.47) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.16 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

